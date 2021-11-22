Single-game tickets for final 11 UK men’s home matchups on sale Tuesday

Limited number of mini-packs are also still available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Single-game tickets for the final 11 Kentucky men’s basketball home games will go on sale Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app.

Tuesday’s limited release of tickets will include all Southeastern Conference games and matchups with Louisville and High Point, which will feature the return of UK Athletics Hall of Famer Tubby Smith.

Tickets for the remaining four home games leading up to the Louisville game – UAlbany, North Florida, Central Michigan and Southern – are currently on sale.

Also available for sale already are mini-packs priced at $280 for five-game packages. Each of the two mini-pack options will include two SEC Saturday contests and three marquee weekday games.

The Blue Pack’s two SEC Saturday offerings are the Jan. 8 matchup with Georgia and the Feb. 19 showdown against Alabama. The Blue midweek offerings are the SEC opener Dec. 29 vs. Missouri, Jan. 25 vs. Mississippi State and the home finale March 1 vs. Ole Miss. Fans who purchase before Nov. 29 will also receive complimentary tickets to the Central Michigan game.

The White Pack’s two SEC Saturday games are the Jan. 15 border battle against Tennessee and the Feb. 12 Florida game. Midweek matchups are the New Year’s Eve matchup with Tubby Smith’s High Point, Feb. 2 vs. Vanderbilt and Feb. 23 vs. LSU. Fans who purchase before Dec. 7 will also receive complimentary tickets to the Unity Series matchup with Southern.

Groups interested in attending games together are eligible for discounted tickets. Interested groups can email groupsales@uky.edu for more information.

A limited number of premium floor and courtside single-game ticket options are available through the K Fund Office. For more information on premium options, contact the K Fund at (859) 257-6300.

The UK Athletics Ticket Office, in conjunction with its partnership with Ticketmaster, has also enabled its online resale marketplace for all remaining men’s basketball home games. Ticketmaster’s resale marketplace is integrated with UK Athletics’ ticketing system and uses barcode verification technology to ensure the authenticity of all tickets. As the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Big Blue Nation, Ticketmaster provides fans with reliable and convenient access to purchase tickets for games and sections that otherwise may be sold out, as well as the ability to post verified tickets for resale. Please note that tickets posted on Kentucky’s resale marketplace may exceed face value. UK Athletics cautions against purchasing tickets through other outlets.

Information on student tickets is available at UKStudentTix.com, including how and when season pass holders can claim tickets for each game, as well as how and when students can purchase single-game tickets.

All tickets will be delivered on mobile devices, and season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Print-at-home paper tickets (PDFs) are not accepted at any UK Athletics venue, including Rupp Arena, so as to further combat fraud and counterfeiting commonly associated with PDF tickets. For more information, helpful tips and FAQs, visit UKathletics.com/MobileTickets.

This year’s exciting Kentucky roster is jelling before Big Blue Nation’s eyes. Head coach John Calipari’s Wildcats are currently undefeated in Rupp Arena this season with three home wins. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounds per game and Sahvir Wheeler’s is second in the nation in assists per game.