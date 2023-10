Singer Michael Bublé’s new whiskey to be bottled in Ky.

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Singer Michael Bublé’s newest release isn’t a song at all — it’s a drink.

It’s called Fraser and Thompson North American whiskey.

The 84-proof blended whiskey is bottled in Kentucky.

The Grammy-winning artist says he created the whiskey brand with his friend, master distiller Paul Cirka.

Bublé says the brand’s name comes from the Fraser and Thompson Rivers in British Columbia.

He spent summers there when he was a child.