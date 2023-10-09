Simpson Co. deputy shot while trying to arrest attempted murder suspect, police say

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Simpson County deputy was shot while trying to arrest an attempted murder suspect on Monday, police say.

In a short Facebook post from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Brad Harper was named as the deputy who was shot.

“Our office appreciates the continued prayers and love from the community,” the post reads.

Police began pursuing a suspect accused of kidnapping a female in Bowling Green early Saturday. The pursuit went through Simpson County and into Allen County and the suspect fired shots at officers, according to The Associated Press.

No details about the shooting were released, but police said a male subject was pronounced dead at the scene and a Simpson County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, The AP added.

Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation.

No further information was released.