Shoulder closures scheduled on I-75 N in Whitley County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-75 northbound (mile points 15.0 – 21.0) starting Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. due to tree mulching operations.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

A map of the project is available here: Whitley_I75_MP15 to MP21_TreeMulch.jpg