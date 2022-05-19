Shots fired into Lexington home Wednesday night

Lexington Police say shell casings were found at the scene on Lin Wal Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say shots were fired into a home with a woman inside in the 500 block of Lin Wal Road around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say the initial call was for “shots fired.” They say they found shell casings on the ground where the house was shot. A K9 was brought in, but police say it didn’t pick up any traces or tracks.

Investigators say the woman in the house was not hit or hurt.

Meantime, not far from the shooting scene an abandoned wrecked vehicle was found on North Broadway. Investigators are trying to determine if the car is tied to the shooting call.