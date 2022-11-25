Shoppers in Lexington cash in on Black Friday deals

Shoppers were up early this morning as stores in Lexington offered huge deals to bring spenders through the doors

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people returned to their pre-pandemic tradition of in-person Black Friday shopping Friday.

Shoppers were up early this morning as stores in Lexington offered huge deals to bring spenders through the doors.

Many shoppers were at the Fayette Mall ready to cash in.

“My best friend and i this is our tradition that we do every year so I came this morning to shop with her,” says shopper Breonna Douglas.

“We all work together so we decided in October to start planning so here we are,” says Brandy Jackson, who was shopping with her co-workers. They wore matching shirts to mark the occasion.

Stores opened early hoping to cash in on the annual tradition. Shoppers, like Emma Coomer hunted for best bang for her buck, while trying to find Christmas presents for her brothers. Coomer and her mother drove nearly two hours from Nancy, Kentucky to shop.

“I got some good deals at Victoria’s Secret. I got some good deals at Dick’s. I got some good deals at Abercrombie and Fitch. But yeah, I think the best deals I got were at Victoria Secret, so far. I’m gonna go down to Hollister though and see what they got,” said Coomer.

The National Retail Federation expects nearly 77 million Black Friday shoppers to head to the stores. And it won’t end on Black Friday, the federation says an estimated 166.3 million will shop Thanksgiving weekend through Cyber Monday.

The overall feel of people we talked to was that they were ready to get out of the house for the holiday.

“Definitely been interesting just because, since Covid, post-Covid, you see more people out shopping,” said Douglas.

“It kind of feels like its getting back to normal. I like seeing everyone, ideas from other people, see what they’re getting their families and take inspiration from them. It’s kind of a community event,” said Coomer.

Even higher prices due to inflation weren’t enough to keep people away.

“The lines have been a little bit packed, but mostly it’s been smooth and easy going,” said Douglas.

You can find more information from the National Retail Federation here.