Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
Collecting donations until Aug. 6th to ship to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts.
Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE.
Shop Local Kentucky is also collecting donations at the warehouse located at 1093 West High Street daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations must be dropped off by Saturday, Aug. 6.
A link to a list of needs can be found online HERE.
List of immediate needs:
- Can Openers
- Flash Lights
- Batteries
- Canned Food w/ Pop Tabs
- Monistat
- Triple Antibiotic Ointment
- Forks/Spoons
- Pet Items
- Shoes
- Socks
- Underwear
- Neosporin
- Nail Clippers
- Wash Cloths
- Towels
- Bedding
- Shovels
- Buckets
- Tote Bins
- Fire Starters
- Bug Spray
- Deodorant
- Clorox
- Dish Washing Liquid
- Tylenol
- Mops
- Toilet Paper
- Garbage Bags (Heavy Duty)
- Empty Boxes
- Box Fans
- Small Propane Container
- Pocket Knives
- Camping Stoves
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Food
- Baby Formula
- Baby Necessities
- Push Brooms
- Squeegees
- Air Mattresses
- Bottled/Distilled Water
- Feminine Products
- Cleansing Wipes
- Toothbrushes
- Restaurant Gift Cards
- Bleach
- Booster Seats
- Cleaning Supplies
- Pack N Plays
- Adult Diapers
- Styrofoam Food Containers
- Pinesol
- Paper Towels
- First Aid Supplies
- Diabetic Test Strips
- Rubber Gloves
- Rubber Boots
- Strollers
- Blankets
- Pillows
- Children’s Toys
An Amazon list has also been shared with items which can be shipped directly to the warehouse for distribution. You can find the Amazon list online HERE.