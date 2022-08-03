Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

List of immediate needs:

Can Openers

Flash Lights

Batteries

Canned Food w/ Pop Tabs

Monistat

Triple Antibiotic Ointment

Forks/Spoons

Pet Items

Shoes

Socks

Underwear

Neosporin

Nail Clippers

Wash Cloths

Towels

Bedding

Shovels

Buckets

Tote Bins

Fire Starters

Bug Spray

Deodorant

Clorox

Dish Washing Liquid

Tylenol

Mops

Toilet Paper

Garbage Bags (Heavy Duty)

Empty Boxes

Box Fans

Small Propane Container

Pocket Knives

Camping Stoves

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Food

Baby Formula

Baby Necessities

Push Brooms

Squeegees

Air Mattresses

Bottled/Distilled Water

Feminine Products

Cleansing Wipes

Toothbrushes

Restaurant Gift Cards

Bleach

Booster Seats

Cleaning Supplies

Pack N Plays

Adult Diapers

Styrofoam Food Containers

Pinesol

Paper Towels

First Aid Supplies

Diabetic Test Strips

Rubber Gloves

Rubber Boots

Strollers

Blankets

Pillows

Children’s Toys

An Amazon list has also been shared with items which can be shipped directly to the warehouse for distribution. You can find the Amazon list online HERE.