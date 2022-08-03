Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

Collecting donations until Aug. 6th to ship to eastern Kentucky
Erica Bivens,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts.

Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE.
Shop Local Kentucky is also collecting donations at the warehouse located at 1093 West High Street daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations must be dropped off by Saturday, Aug. 6.
Shop Ky Map

Source: Shop Local Kentucky

A link to a list of needs can be found online HERE.

List of immediate needs:

  • Can Openers
  • Flash Lights
  • Batteries
  • Canned Food w/ Pop Tabs
  • Monistat
  • Triple Antibiotic Ointment
  • Forks/Spoons
  • Pet Items
  • Shoes
  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • Neosporin
  • Nail Clippers
  • Wash Cloths
  • Towels
  • Bedding
  • Shovels
  • Buckets
  • Tote Bins
  • Fire Starters
  • Bug Spray
  • Deodorant
  • Clorox
  • Dish Washing Liquid
  • Tylenol
  • Mops
  • Toilet Paper
  • Garbage Bags (Heavy Duty)
  • Empty Boxes
  • Box Fans
  • Small Propane Container
  • Pocket Knives
  • Camping Stoves
  • Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Food
  • Baby Formula
  • Baby Necessities
  • Push Brooms
  • Squeegees
  • Air Mattresses
  • Bottled/Distilled Water
  • Feminine Products
  • Cleansing Wipes
  • Toothbrushes
  • Restaurant Gift Cards
  • Bleach
  • Booster Seats
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Pack N Plays
  • Adult Diapers
  • Styrofoam Food Containers
  • Pinesol
  • Paper Towels
  • First Aid Supplies
  • Diabetic Test Strips
  • Rubber Gloves
  • Rubber Boots
  • Strollers
  • Blankets
  • Pillows
  • Children’s Toys

An Amazon list has also been shared with items which can be shipped directly to the warehouse for distribution. You can find the Amazon list online HERE.

Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related