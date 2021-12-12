Shooting struggles hamper Colonels in loss to Marshall

Even forcing 22 turnovers, EKU men fall by 11

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky forced 22 turnovers but could not overcome a cold shooting night from distance as the Colonels fell to Marshall, 80-69, on Saturday night in McBrayer Arena.

Neither team led by more than seven through the opening 10 minutes, but Marshall used a 6-0 run to take a 32-23 lead with 5:34 to play in the first half. However, EKU responded as back-to-back buckets from Jannson Williams sparked an 8-0 burst to pull the Colonels within a point at the 3:33 mark.

The Thundering Herd held a 38-35 lead at halftime and opened the second stanza with eight consecutive points to pull ahead 46-35 with 16:54 to play. The run would prove to be the turning point in the game as EKU would not get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Marshall extended the lead to 20 with 8:41 remaining in the game, but EKU used a pair of Herd turnovers to go on a 7-0 run and cut the deficit to 67-54 with 7:49 left to play. However, the Colonels could not pull to single digits as the Herd closed out the 11-point victory.

Jomaru Brown led all scorers with 23 points and tallied six steals, while Russhard Cruickshank added 11 points. Devontae Blanton scored 10 points and dished a team-high five assists. Cooper Robb led EKU with 11 rebounds and scored seven points.

Marshall won the rebounding battle, 53-30, and held the Colonels to 5-of-26 shooting from three-point range. Eastern Kentucky scored 25 points off 22 Thundering Herd turnovers. For the game, EKU shot 39.2 percent (29-of-74) from the field against Marshall’s 48.6 percent (35-of-72).

Eastern Kentucky continues its three-game home stand against Midway on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.