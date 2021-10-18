Shooting spree lands convicted felon back in jail: Police

Man points gun at bike patrol, tries to run away: Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old convicted felon faces new charges after police say he pointed a gun at an officer, fired a shot into the air and ran from an officer while both were carrying guns, putting others in danger.

According to arrest citations, Travis Garrett, of Independence, Ky., was arrested early Sunday morning after an incident with Lexington Police officer Brent Bereznak.

It began when the officer was on bike patrol in the downtown area and rode by Garrett on West Short Street who pulled a handgun and fired into the air, according to the citation. When Breznak turned back, Garrett had the gun pointing toward others.

When the officer told him to put the gun down and surrender, Garrett took off with Breznak in pursuit on foot, both with guns drawn.

Garett tried to hide behind a car and tossed his gun underneath before Bereznak took him into custody, according to the citation.

“As I chased him around the vehicle, he intentionally ditched the gun under the vehicle and continued to flee on foot,” the officer said in the arrest citation.

Garrett is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing and shooting a gun within the city.