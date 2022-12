Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves 17-year-old injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 17-year-old was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.