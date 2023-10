Shooting on Hartland Woods leaves man with non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A shooting in Hartland Woods in Lexington left a man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the Hartland Woods area just after midnight where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington police.

No information about a potential suspect was provided.