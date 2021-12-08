Man shot in Lexington, vehicles and apartments hit by gunfire

Police say the victim found on Hill Street suffered life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was shot and gunfire hit five vehicles and two apartments on Tuesday night.

Investigators say a “shots fired” call came in at 8:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. They say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. His name wasn’t released.

Police say multiple shots were fired and that bullets hit five cars and two apartments in the 100 block of Northland Drive, which backs-up to Hill Street, which dead ends.

Investigators say no one else was hit or hurt.