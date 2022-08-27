Shooting at Fayette Mall, car damaged

Lexington Police are looking through mall surveillance video as the investigation continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot at the Fayette mall. Lexington police say no injuries were reported.

“It was very scary,” says Brooke Bailey, a witness to the shooting.

Police say just before 4:30 P.M., shots were fired in the parking lot between Dick’s Sporting Goods and H&M.

According to Lexington Police, two vehicles were firing at each other and a third parked vehicle was hit, but police say no one was inside. Police say when they got to the scene they found shell casings by the car that was hit.

The owner of the hit vehicle told ABC 36 she had been inside the mall for about 20 minutes, when she came out, her car windows had been shot. The woman declined to share her name or be on camera.

“As we were walking outside of the Fayette Mall, we were going to our car and as soon as we saw our car, I went to open the door and I heard gunshots, the first round,” says Bailey.

Bailey says she was just shopping with her daughter after picking her up from school when the incident took place. When she heard the gun shots, Bailey says many other people were jumping into their cars and driving off, so she had her daughter hide on the floorboard of the car while she drove away.

“I was very shaken up and emotional after the fact but I just wanted my daughter to know everything was going to be OK,” says Bailey.

According to Lexington Police, they received calls from multiple witnesses, some giving them conflicting information. Police say they are looking through mall surveillance video as part of the investigation.

“My good friend that’s here with me, she actually witnessed the other shooting at the mall so but me and her, to have two people who know each other be a witness to both incidents at the mall, is just a little scary at this point,” says Bailey. “We’ll probably be a little more hesitant to visit the mall to be honest.”