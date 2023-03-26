Sheriff’s office searching for Wayne County robbery suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a business this morning at gunpoint.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posting to Facebook saying that just after 12:15 Sunday morning, Wayne County’s 911 Dispatch Center got a call from a woman employee of a business on Kentucky Highway 167 saying she had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office says multiple units responded to the business, and once on-scene, deputies learned she was closing the business for the day when a man entered the store. He had covered his face with a mask and was carrying a handgun.

Deputies say the employee stated he pointed the gun at her face, forcing her to the back of the store where the electric breaker box was. The electricity was then shut off.

Deputies say the man then opened the cash register box, took out the cash, and fled.

The woman was not hurt and the incident is still under investigation.