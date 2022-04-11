Sheriff’s office launching app, hub of community resources

Scott County Sheriff's Office will be the first Central Kentucky county to use this app

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County will soon have a new way to get the community information and resources through a free smartphone app that will be available to Android and Apple users. The sheriff’s office has been working with ‘The Sheriff App’ to develop its own it hopes to launch May 1st.

“It seems like technology, that’s where everyone’s going these days and we felt like we needed to keep up with it so that our community and citizens can go in and find the resources that they need,” says Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton.

The sheriff’s office says the app will have a way to pay taxes, see recent arrests and the sex offender registry and a list of local businesses and nonprofits. For some nonprofits like Recovery Wagon INC., being featured in the app will help them reach more people.

“They can come to one spot and get all the help they need,” says Donna Martin, CEO and Founder of Recovery Wagon INC. “We have, you know with everybody coming together, we can touch on many different areas rather than just the focus of one.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says it currently has close to 18,000 followers on social media, which is about 30% of the area’s population. Scott County will be the first central Kentucky county to use a sheriff’s office app, but a couple counties in western Kentucky, Hopkins County and Christian County, already have an app up and running.

“Once word gets out there and people see how easy it’s going to be to use, I think they’ll tell other people about it and put it on their phone,” says Hampton.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says after the app launches, they’ll be watching the analytics to make sure that everything the community needs is on that app and easily accessible. For more information on the app, visit the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page linked HERE.