Sheriff’s deputy assaulted in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says on July 2nd, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a car with one headlight driving north on US 27. The deputy started following the car and saw the driver run a red light at the intersection of Parker’s Mill Road and US 27.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy stopped the car around 10 p.m. During the stop, the driver Brian Combs took off running. The deputy chased Combs and deployed his taser but it did not hit Combs. It’s reported the deputy then tried to take Combs to the ground.

During the struggle, Combs got on top of the deputy and had his hands around the deputies neck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a witness saw the deputy lose consciousness. That witness stepped in to help the deputy gain control back of Combs.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated. He is now back home recovering.

Combs was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Jail, and is charged with assault, strangulation, fleeing police, resisting arrest and disregarding a traffic light.

He was also served with two warrants for felony probation violations out of Perry County.

The case remains under investigation.