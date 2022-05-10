Sheriff: Booneville woman arrested in child abuse investigation

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Booneville woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a child abuse case. According to the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy took a report on April 16 about the possible abuse of a 4-year-old.

After an investigation, deputies say it was determined the child had received 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both feet that were reportedly caused by the child’s mother as punishment for misbehaving. The child was taken to UK Children’s Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a burn center in Ohio where the child remains.