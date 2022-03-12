Sheriff: Suspect found under pillows and blankets on bed

Larry Felton is accused of kicking-in the door at two properties in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is accused of kicking-in the door of two properties and being found under pillows and blankets on a bed, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 48-year old Larry Felton put up a brief struggle during his arrest Friday on Mountain Springs Road.

He was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and Menacing, according to deputies.