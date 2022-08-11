Sheriff indicted on misconduct, witness tampering charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness.

Cameron said in a statement that a grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against 57-year-old Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones. Details on what led to the charges weren’t released.

The Webster County judge-executive’s office told The Gleaner that Jones remains on active duty, but declined further comment.

The sheriff’s office also declined to comment to the paper.

The newspaper reported that Jones was appointed to the position last year but was defeated in his primary election bid in May.