Sheriff calls on community to speak up, fight against domestic violence

The sixth annual 'Rise Up' Against Domestic Violence vigil took place Tuesday night at the courthouse plaza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A vigil against domestic violence Tuesday night in downtown Lexington, as the city continues to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Amanda’s Center are hosting this year’s sixth domestic violence awareness vigil. People able to talk to community resources and hear stories from survivors throughout the evening.

Lexington has had 11 domestic violence homicides so far this year, 8 more than last year. Sheriff Kathy Witt says it’s been devastating to see the significant increase in domestic violence homicides and she hopes encouraging the conversation and shining a light on the issue will help stop the violence.

Witt calling the community to action, saying the first step to stopping this violence is informing people of the resources available.

“Under the previous sheriff, I was allowed as a captain to start the sheriff’s office first domestic violence unit. I worked really hard at it with a team, we wrote a grant, we got some funding for some staff and we just continued the work. Then we actually piloted a program that is now the national model in NCIC for the National Protective Order File,” says Witt. “It’s part of my DNA. I wish there were no more, I wish I could put another passion into play but as long as we have domestic violence in this community, I’ll be here.”

Survivors and allies came together to rise up against domestic violence and take a stand in the fight.

“You don’t realize you’re a victim until you become somewhat enslaved to that,” says April Ballentine, survivor and advocate with Amanda’s Center. “I was shot five times, I flat-lined three times, I was given blood three times, and they didn’t expect me to make it.”

T shirts lined the front and back of the courthouse plaza, words of support and encouragement from survivors themselves decorating them.

“Love and joy, happiness, be yourself, redeemed, honored, amazed, inspired,” reads survivor Tania Whitfield off the shirt she made, “No matter what choices you made in the past, doesn’t mean you have to live that way the rest of your life. And just having those words as healing.”

Advocates for survivors say before telling law enforcement, survivors usually tell a friend, coworker or family member what is happening to them. These advocates say if you’re ever told about this, the most important thing to do is believe them and help them find the right resources.

“We will educate the community to say the abuser and the abuser alone is accountable for their own actions,” says Kimberly Baird, Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “This community will not tolerate this behavior.”

Survivors say finding a way out can seem impossible but it’s not.

“Until the only choice I had was to walk away and the only choice I had was to stand up for myself. Trying and failing was better than staying and being lost,” says survivor Sarah Hayden.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says to call Amanda’s Center and get connected to the resources that can help. The 24-hour phone number is (859)252-1771.