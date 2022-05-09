Sheriff: 22-year-old arrested, charged with shooting mother on Mother’s Day

Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Small shot his mother with a 22-caliber rifle

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Wayne County man has been arrested and charged with shooting his mother on Mother’s Day, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call Sunday about a person with a gunshot wound enroute to the hospital. Around the same time, the sheriff’s office reports another call came in that the alleged perpetrator was at a nearby home, waiting for law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office reports the incident happened at a home on Grayer Ridge Road in the Susie Community. The sheriff’s office says Jacob Small told the deputy he got into an argument with his mother over an X-Box controller that he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift.

According to the sheriff’s office, as the mother and another female were leaving the home, the 22-year-old fired a 22-caliber rifle into the vehicle, hitting his mother.

Small reportedly led the deputy to the rifle used in the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, the mother was treated at the Wayne County Hospital, then transferred to the UK Hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Small, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence (attempt), assault-1st degree (domestic violence) and criminal mischief-2nd degree. Small was booked in the Wayne County Detention Center.