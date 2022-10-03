Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October.

Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.

In 2020, CJK Group, now Sheridan’s parent company, bought the facility, which was owned by Quad at the time and renamed it Sheridan Kentucky.

Today, the business prints everything from children’s books to textbooks to best-selling novels and more.

To celebrate, Sheridan’s will host a picnic for its employees.