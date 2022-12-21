Shelters prepare for influx ahead of frigid temperatures in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With Frigid temperatures set to move in the latter part of the week, many shelters are preparing for an influx of people.

Salvation Army in Lexington is just one shelter that not only helps women and children seek shelter during the year.

“While the overnight will be a little filled, we may have people sitting on cots or, or chairs or whatever, we’ll do our best to keep them out of the, out of the bad weather, which I know we have coming on,” says Major Andy Miller, when talking about housing people overnight who may seek shelter from the frigid weather.

But Salvation Army also helps with other resources.

“We all come to that place where we will need to help, and so we just hope we are able to do that for people, we do it a lot of different ways. One is through that type of thing, another is sometimes with this inflation and different, you know, jobs that just aren’t doing what they need. Utility bills go up. We help with that, too, with those who are qualified for that,” adds Miller.

When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the Salvation Army opens its doors for others seeking shelter overnight.

Guest must be able to provide proper identification and although everyone is welcomed, there are some instances when the shelter has to say no.

“There are some that we say here is the rules here is what’s happening. So we can’t, and we might have a few people on that list,” also said Miller.

Adding that, on a daily basis they try to assist the women and children that come in, with the necessary resources to continue on the path of being self sufficient.

“We’re doing our best to be the best we can,” said Miller.

There are also day centers that help those in need.

New Life Day Center says they’re typically the first stop for someone who may be homeless because they can offer them resources and point them in the right direction.

“So Monday through Friday, folks who need to see a doctor, we have a medical clinic through Bluegrass Community Health here on site. So you know, there’s a lot of services they have access to here, but also, we want to connect them to services in the community. And this is kind of a lot of times can be a first stop for someone who is homeless,” says Tyler Hurst, the executive director at New Life Day Center.

There are other shelters in the area as well, the numbers and names are in the 2022-2023 Emergency Winter Weather Plan.

You can view it by clicking here.