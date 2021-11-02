Shelley resigns as Whitley sheriff, Moses to be interim

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses will serve as interim sheriff after the resignation of Sheriff Todd Shelley a year before the

end of his first term.

Shelley’s resignation was recorded by the Fiscal Court Oct. 29 and Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White Jr. named Moses, according to the Times-Tribune newspaper.

“I am ready to begin a new season with my family. By retiring, I will be able to spend quality time with my wonderful family and pour my time into working for the Lord,” Shelley wrote in his resignation later, according to the newspaper.

Moses will serve as interim until the end of Shelley’s term at the end of next year. A new sheriff will be elected in next November’s election. Qualifying for next year’s elections starts Wednesday.

Shelley’s resignation is effective Nov. 30, 2021 and Moses will take over the next day, according to the newspaper.\

“This appointment will preserve the integrity of the office until the citizens of Whitley County are given a chance to elect who they want to serve in that office. Danny is a long-time member of the Whitley County Emergency Services Community and is well respected by the citizens and those he will be working with,” White told the newspaper, referring to the appointment.

Moses has served as Emergency Management Director for Whitley County since May 2008. He began his emergency services career in 1979 on the Williamsburg Rescue squad. He co-founded Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department in 1990 and served as a board member and volunteer with that department until 2018. He has also served as a part-time deputy under several previous Sheriff’s Administrations, the newspaper reported.

Anthony Christie will serve as Interim Emergency Management Director during the time Moses serves as Sheriff.