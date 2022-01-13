Shed fire spreads to mobile home, cause probed

One person injured in late-night fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was injured late Wednesday night when a fire that started in a storage shed spread to a nearby mobile home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, just before midnight crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Boysenberry Street but once there, discovered the fire actually was several streets over in the 200 block of Embassy Drive.

There, crews found fully engulfed in smoke and flames and spreading toward a mobile home. All occupants of the home had evacuated and firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, but the mobile home sustained significant damage, according to the department.

In addition, one person was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The residents of the mobile home are staying with family, the department said. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.