‘She still hasn’t gotten justice’: Supporters call for accountability 3 years after Breonna Taylor’s death

In summer 2020, Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna’s Law, which officially banned no-knock warrants for LMPD. It also required body cameras be turned on before and after every search conducted by Louisville police.

“We’re gonna definitely keep our faith in seeking justice and accountability for Breonna Taylor,” Tahasha Halloway, another aunt of Taylor’s, said.

This message comes just days after the release of a scathing Department of Justice report on unconstitutional policing practices and civil rights violations by LMPD and Metro Government.

“I think it speaks volumes – you know, it’s not a time to be silent,” Austin said. “If we want any of the change we’ve been out here advocating for – for equal rights, equal opportunity, transparency – the time is now.”

The U.S. Justice Department, the city of Louisville and LMPD have agreed in principle to negotiate toward a consent decree.

And, Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said LMPD has made strides in improving its practices.

But, for affected families, it simply isn’t enough.

“I guess you want to hope genuine action will be taken,” Holloway said.