‘She still hasn’t gotten justice’: Supporters call for accountability 3 years after Breonna Taylor’s death
Nearly 1,095 days since a botched raid led to the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, family members say they are still waiting on accountability and justice.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Days before the Louisville community marks three years since the death of Breonna Taylor, supporters gathered in Jefferson Square Park to remember her.
They took to the streets Saturday afternoon marching from the Russell neighborhood to downtown while spreading one, unified message.
“To remind people she still hasn’t gotten justice,” Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt, said.
A Metro Police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor while executing a botched search warrant on March 13, 2020.
Family and friends released doves in her honor. They said it is symbolic of the love Breonna shared with others and the impact her name’s had on Louisville and the rest of the world.
In summer 2020, Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna’s Law, which officially banned no-knock warrants for LMPD. It also required body cameras be turned on before and after every search conducted by Louisville police.
“We’re gonna definitely keep our faith in seeking justice and accountability for Breonna Taylor,” Tahasha Halloway, another aunt of Taylor’s, said.
This message comes just days after the release of a scathing Department of Justice report on unconstitutional policing practices and civil rights violations by LMPD and Metro Government.
“I think it speaks volumes – you know, it’s not a time to be silent,” Austin said. “If we want any of the change we’ve been out here advocating for – for equal rights, equal opportunity, transparency – the time is now.”
The U.S. Justice Department, the city of Louisville and LMPD have agreed in principle to negotiate toward a consent decree.
And, Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said LMPD has made strides in improving its practices.
But, for affected families, it simply isn’t enough.
“I guess you want to hope genuine action will be taken,” Holloway said.
While Taylor’s family waits for action, they say they’ll continue marching on.