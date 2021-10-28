Shawhan Baptist Church bell stolen, community asks for it back no questions asked

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A church community in Paris is asking for the return of its call to worship.

The Shawhan Baptist Church on 455 Mt. Carmel Road in Paris had its church bell stolen sometime between Sunday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The bell was attached to a four-by-four post outside of the church and was rang every Sunday before services. It was donated by a community member and was cast in the 1880’s.

According to the church, someone took a chainsaw, cut the post and took the bell.

The church community just wants the bell back and asks whoever took it to return it with no questions asked.