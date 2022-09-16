Shady Rays, Feeding America partner for hunger awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With September being Hunger Action Month, Shady Rays is joining Feeding America to help take an action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States.

Starting Friday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 23, Shady Rays will give 50 percent off its sunglasses to customers if they bring in five non-perishable items for God’s Pantry Food Bank. Every non-perishable item received will go directly to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington for distribution.

“We want to make an impact wherever we can, that’s been part of our mission since day one and there are many people who are food insecure and don’t know where their next meal is coming from. So we’ve always partnered with Feeding America and God’s Pantry is the local branch here in Lexington. And it’s just been something we wanted to do since the store opened to support them,” said Assistant Brand Manager Lindsay Ricks.

For every pair of shades purchased at the Lexington retail store, meal donations will double, which will provide 20 meals to fight hunger and all purchases made online at shady rays.com will provide 10 meals.