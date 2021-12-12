Severe weather in Junction City damages homes, destroys aircraft

Early Saturday morning, severe weather tore through Junction City in Boyle County. The weather system is now being surveyed by the National Weather Service as a possible tornado.

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community is working to rebuild after severe weather early Saturday morning.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Kentucky experienced tornadoes in Western Kentucky and severe weather throughout the state, prompting Governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency.

The Hardin Family lives on Airport Road in Junction City, the hardest-hit area in Boyle County. Jeremy and Chelsea Hardin say it began with a ‘popping’ sound at around 3:30 A.M.

“I was holding onto my son, he was holding onto the back of my arms, and holding onto me, screaming, and it only lasted about 15 seconds and after that we called our in-laws, and once I calmed down a bit they came and got us,” said Chelsea Hardin.

The Hardins lost power minutes later, and began to notice their roof detaching from their house. It wasn’t until daylight that they realized how extensive the damage was, according to Jeremy Hardin.

“It was starting to collapse, and we had to hurry up and get out. We come back an hour later and it was completely collapsed in,” said Chelsea Hardin.

The Hardins’ extended family, living in the three houses that surround the Hardins, also experienced severe property damage, though neither the Hardins or their extended family were hurt.

“Hold your babies tight. Because you just never know,” said Hardin.

Across the street from the Hardins, the Danville-Boyle County Airport lost multiple hangars and about 12 aircraft are considered a total loss.

“Especially when you have an aircraft here that’s mangled up in all this rubble, just really disheartening,” said Danville-Boyle County Airport Operations Manager Nick Barker.

T. Jay Preston, who lives with 2 friends just across the street from the Hardins and next to the airport, experienced no severe losses. He said he heard nothing, not even the storm sirens, in the early hours Saturday morning.

“Like I said, and there’s me and two of my friends that live up here and, like I put it, God was looking over us then,” said Preston.

The Hardins will be moving in with their in-laws, who experienced some damage to their house. The Hardins say they’re not sure what’s next.

“I’m just going to take every day as I can and my family cannot be replaced. That stuff can be replaced. We’re just very happy to be alive,” said Hardin.

According to Danville/Boyle County EMS Director Mike Wilder, there are no known injuries or deaths from Saturday morning’s weather.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is surveying the area as the site of a possible tornado.