Several local dirt tracks in action; NASCAR heads to the Lone Star State – Motorsports Monday

Several area dirt tracks were in action on Saturday, September 23rd. Lake Cumberland Speedway hosted a packed evening of racing that was highlighted by the Paul Evans Memorial. The 100 lap hobby stock feature race was won by Logan Preston. Rockcastle Speedway hosted a regular points night on Saturday with pro late models, modifieds, super stocks, mini stocks, and hornets all in action. A new track was also in action on Saturday night. 191 Speedway in Campton had a grand reopening at the track. The original reopening of the track was supposed to be on September 16th but that race was rained out.

Here’s a look at the feature winners from across the region:

Lake Cumberland Feature Winners 9/23/23

Late Models: Skylar Marlar

Hobby Stocks: Logan Preston

Modifieds: Brian Nantz

Legends: George Warning

Mini Stocks: Eric Partin

Rockcastle Speedway Feature Winners 9/23/23

Pro Late Models: Jeff Watson

Modifieds: JT Ayers

Street Stocks: Pete Wright

Mini Stocks: Derrick Duggen

Hornets: Clint Cox



191 Speedway Feature Winners 9/23/23

Super Late Models: Derek Fisher

Modifieds: James Grigsby

Super Stocks: Jason Hall

Sport Modifieds: Evan Robertson

Hornets: Brandon Fannin

