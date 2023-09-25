Several local dirt tracks in action; NASCAR heads to the Lone Star State – Motorsports Monday
Dillon Gaudet recaps the latest from the motorsports world
Several area dirt tracks were in action on Saturday, September 23rd. Lake Cumberland Speedway hosted a packed evening of racing that was highlighted by the Paul Evans Memorial. The 100 lap hobby stock feature race was won by Logan Preston. Rockcastle Speedway hosted a regular points night on Saturday with pro late models, modifieds, super stocks, mini stocks, and hornets all in action. A new track was also in action on Saturday night. 191 Speedway in Campton had a grand reopening at the track. The original reopening of the track was supposed to be on September 16th but that race was rained out.
Here’s a look at the feature winners from across the region:
Lake Cumberland Feature Winners 9/23/23
Late Models: Skylar Marlar
Hobby Stocks: Logan Preston
Modifieds: Brian Nantz
Legends: George Warning
Mini Stocks: Eric Partin
Rockcastle Speedway Feature Winners 9/23/23
Pro Late Models: Jeff Watson
Modifieds: JT Ayers
Street Stocks: Pete Wright
Mini Stocks: Derrick Duggen
Hornets: Clint Cox
191 Speedway Feature Winners 9/23/23
Super Late Models: Derek Fisher
Modifieds: James Grigsby
Super Stocks: Jason Hall
Sport Modifieds: Evan Robertson
Hornets: Brandon Fannin
NASCAR Highlights from Texas Motor Speedway (Credit: NBC Sports and NASCAR)