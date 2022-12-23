Several flights at Blue Grass Airport canceled due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several flights scheduled for departure and arrival at Blue Grass Airport on Friday have been canceled.

Airport officials encourage anyone flying to check the flight status map HERE.

You’re also encouraged to check your airline’s website or mobile app for the latest information on your flight’s status.