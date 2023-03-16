Several bills signed into law by Gov. Beshear, including bill to ban ‘gray machines’

This story was published on 3/16/23 at 3 p.m. Bills may be signed into law after the publishing time of this story. This story will be updated over time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several bills passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate were signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday.

A bill to ban “gray machines,” or House Bill 594, was signed by Beshear, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Adams said he’s also received Senate Bill 72; House Bills 150, 217 and 392; and House Joint Resolution 39 with Besehar’s signatures.

For a list of the bills and details on each, see below:

SB 72: An act relating to motor vehicle titles

HB 150: An act relating to rights in public schools

HB 217: An act relating to titling of motor vehicles

HB 392: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities

HB 594: An act relating to the regulation of game machines

HJR 39: A joint resolution directing executive branch agencies to undertake efforts to address the benefits cliff in Kentucky