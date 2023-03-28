Several barges, one carrying 1,400 tons of methanol, loose on Ohio River in Louisville

Initially, a total of 10 out of 11 barges were reported loose from a tug boat.

One barge was reportedly carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam.

Three barges are pinned against the lower damn site and all other barges were recovered by other vessels in the area, officials said.

Louisville Water said it is aware of the situation, which is downriver from the water company’s intake.

“There is no impact to Louisville Water’s water intake or water quality,” they said. “Your water is safe to drink.”

One barge was pinned against the Louisville and Indiana bridge pier, it has since been recovered.

According to Kentucky’s Emergency Response Team, the nearest water intake is in Henderson, Kentucky.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors to start the recovery efforts of the remaining barges,” officials said.