Seven people hospitalized after Lexington crash

Police say it happened around 10PM Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Seven people are in the hospital following a five-car collision late Thursday night.

Lexington Police say officers responded to reports of a crash around 10 PM Thursday at the intersection of Yellowstone Parkway and Alumni Drive.

Investigators believe the crash happened after someone ran a red light. A total of five vehicles were involved, and seven people had to be taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities had parts of Alumni Drive shut down for several hours overnight, although all roads are clear as of Friday morning.

Police tell us that no charges have been placed at this time, although that could change as their investigation into the crash continues.