Seven-month project to begin on Armstrong Mill in Fayette
Improvements include sidewalk, two pedestrian bridges and signal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled project for Armstrong Mill Road in Lexington, Fayette County. The work (a distance of 0.33 miles) will provide improvements including a sidewalk, two pedestrian bridges and a traffic signal. The anticipated completion date is June 2022.
Note:
- days/hours of work will be 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays (Mondays through Fridays)
- weekend operations (Saturdays and Sundays) could be scheduled if deemed necessary
Thursday, Nov. 11 – 7 a.m.
Armstrong Mill Road
- operations will begin for the project
- shoulder closures will be in effect
- the work location is between Tates Creek Road/KY 1974 and slightly past Greentree Road
- Armstrong Mill Road and Greentree Road are LFUCG routes (no milepoints for City of Lexington roadways)
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.