Seven-month project to begin on Armstrong Mill in Fayette

Improvements include sidewalk, two pedestrian bridges and signal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled project for Armstrong Mill Road in Lexington, Fayette County. The work (a distance of 0.33 miles) will provide improvements including a sidewalk, two pedestrian bridges and a traffic signal. The anticipated completion date is June 2022.

Note:

days/hours of work will be 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays (Mondays through Fridays)

weekend operations (Saturdays and Sundays) could be scheduled if deemed necessary

Thursday, Nov. 11 – 7 a.m.

Armstrong Mill Road

operations will begin for the project

shoulder closures will be in effect

the work location is between Tates Creek Road/KY 1974 and slightly past Greentree Road

Armstrong Mill Road and Greentree Road are LFUCG routes (no milepoints for City of Lexington roadways)

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.