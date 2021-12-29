Seven horses supplemented to Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale

Millionaire and Grade 1 winner 'Math Wizard' is among the horses being supplemented into the sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KEENELAND) – Keeneland has cataloged seven horses – including millionaire and Grade 1 winner Math Wizard – in the latest round of supplements to the 2022 January Horses of All Ages Sale, to be held Jan. 10-13. In addition, the final offering of the opening session will be a 2022 no-guarantee season to this year’s leading first-crop sire, Gun Runner, which will be auctioned to raise funds for relief efforts for people affected by the recent catastrophic tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

The season is being donated by Gun Runner’s co-owners, Three Chimneys Farm, which stands the stallion, and Ron Winchell.

Cataloged to sell Jan. 12 is Math Wizard, a 5-year-old son of Algorithms, who won the 2019 Pennsylvania Derby (G1), was second in the 2019 Ohio Derby (G3) and 2020 Monmouth Cup (G3) and was third in the 2019 Indiana Derby (G3). The earner of $1,183,840 is consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, and is cataloged as a racing or stallion prospect.

Additional supplements to the January Sale, who are cataloged on the first three days of the auction, are:

Benissimo, a 2-year-old colt by Pioneerof the Nile consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for Juddmonte. From the family of Grade 1 winners Sightseek and Tates Creek, he is cataloged as a racing or stallion prospect.

Colorful Sense, a 5-year-old daughter of Street Sense in foal to Munnings, consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent. Out of stakes winner Revolutionary Act, by Boston Harbor, she is a half-sister to stakes winners Night Party and American Act.

Rags to Brags, a 6-year-old mare by Medaglia d’Oro in foal to American Pharoah. Consigned by Four Star Sales, agent, she is from the family of Broodmare of the Year Better Than Honour.

Speedy Soul, a 5-year-old multiple stakes winner by Souper Speedy in foal to Twirling Candy. She is consigned by Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency, agent.

Verbier, a 2-year-old colt by Arrogate and from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Evening Jewel consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent for Juddmonte. He is cataloged as a racing or stallion prospect.

Warrior’s Battle, a 2-year-old daughter of Khozan who recorded her first career victory Dec. 5 at Oaklawn Park when she won by 7¼ lengths. A half-sister to millionaire and Grade 3 winner Warrior’s Charge, she is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect and is consigned by ELiTE, agent.

With these latest supplements and the addition of the Gun Runner offering, the January Sale catalog consists of a total of 1,626 lots.

Each of the four sessions of the January Sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET and be livestreamed on Keeneland.com.

Keeneland again will offer online and phone bidding to accommodate buyers who cannot attend. For more information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, click here.