Settlement reached in proposed Delta Natural Gas increase

Rate is $3.4 million less than original request

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday a proposed settlement with Delta Natural Gas (Delta), saving Kentuckians over $3.4 million in natural gas rate increases.

“Rising utility rates can strain household budgets and create a hardship for Kentucky families,” said Cameron. “Our Office of Rate Intervention worked diligently to represent the interest of Kentuckians in this case, and we secured a settlement that will save over $3.4 million in proposed natural gas rate increases.”

In May, Delta submitted an application to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC), the company’s first rate case since 2010, asking for permission to increase the average monthly residential bill by approximately $12.34 for around 40,000 central and southeastern Kentuckians.

If the requested increase was granted, rates would have increased by 20.7 percent. Under the proposed settlement, the average residential customer will see a rate increase of 9.1 percent or approximately $5.58 per month. Delta’s initial application sought an annual revenue increase of approximately $9.135 million, and the settlement results in a savings of $3.489 million.

The settlement was filed today and is subject to final approval by the PSC. A copy is available here.