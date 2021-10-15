UPDATE: 9-year-old girl second to die from injuries in Oct. 8 crash

28-year-old driver died day of accident

UPDATE POSTED 12:30 P.M. OCTOBER 15, 2021

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the two 9-year-old girls seriously injured in a traffic accident a week ago has died.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, 9-year-old, Sophia Sturgill died Thursday from her injuries sustained in the October 8, 2021 crash on Long Lick Pike in Scott County. She was taken to UK Medical center following the head-on collision.

This collision remains under investigation by the Scott County-Georgetown Collision Reconstruction Unit.

UPDATE POSTED 3:50 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 8, 2021

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old woman died Friday from injuries suffered in a head-on crash in Scott County and a 9-year-old remains in critical condition.

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators said Kristen Charron died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she was taken following the wreck which happened at about 7 a.m. near 1851 Long Lick Road between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road north of Georgetown in Scott County.

According to deputies, Steven Ketterer, of Stamping Ground, was inbound on Long Lick Road in a 2001 Chevrolet 3500 dually truck and looked away from the road when he was “briefly distracted.”

“He stated that when he looked back up, he was in the opposite lane of travel

and struck a silver Chevrolet passenger car head on,” Scott County deputies said in a statement.

Charron was driving the Chevrolet. Two 9-year-old juveniles were in the back seat; one suffered moderate injuries and the other is in critical condition, deputies said.

Wet roads, dense fog, and seat belt usage are considered as factors in the accident, deputies said.

The Georgetown/Scott County Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the collision

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9:40 A.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 8, 2021

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four people, including two children, are hurt after a serious car accident in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, two cars hit each other head on in a curve between Glass Pike and Lloyd Road around 8 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says fog and wet conditions were present at the time of the crash, but it’s unclear if weather played a factor.

Four occupants with serious injuries were transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid this area, because it will be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.