Sephora coming to Georgetown, Nicholasville Kohl’s stores

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown and Nicholasville Kohl’s stores are set to add new full-sized Sephora’s this year, the company announced Wednesday.

The Sephoras will feature a 2,500-square-foot beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, according to a press release.

The stores will be located in the following Kohl’s buildings:

Georgetown: 112 Magnolia Drive

Nicholasville: 150 Kohls Drive

Opening days weren’t announced yet.