Sephora coming to Georgetown, Nicholasville Kohl’s stores
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown and Nicholasville Kohl’s stores are set to add new full-sized Sephora’s this year, the company announced Wednesday.
The Sephoras will feature a 2,500-square-foot beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, according to a press release.
The stores will be located in the following Kohl’s buildings:
- Georgetown: 112 Magnolia Drive
- Nicholasville: 150 Kohls Drive
Opening days weren’t announced yet.