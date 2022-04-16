Senior center celebrates 25th anniversary with Easter egg hunt, family day

Organizers say about 150 people showed up for the event, which brought smiles to their resident's faces.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One senior living and memory care facility in Lexington kicked off its 25th anniversary Sunday afternoon with an inaugural Easter egg hunt.

Morning Pointe of Lexington teamed up with its Alzheimer’s center, The Lantern at Morning Pointe, for it’s first family-related event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event included a visit from the Easter bunny, food, and lots of games..

“It is priceless. It’s important because for so long, we haven’t got to do any events like this,” said executive director Matthia Kelley. “And for them to see their families, and hug them, and see their smiles. So it’s important. And with spring, all things bloom so we’re starting over.”

Organizers say they hope to have a similar family-filled event in the fall to continue its 25th anniversary celebration