Send-off ceremony celebrates 7 attending military service academies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A send-off ceremony for nominees attending military service academies was held at Forcht Bank in Lexington Monday.
U.S. Congressman Andy Barr hosted the annual sendoff for the seven students who were nominated.
The students, from central Kentucky, will attend U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship program.
The keynote address of the ceremony was given by President and CEO of RJ Corman Railroad Group, Ed Quinn.
Quinn is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
The seven students include:
- Brennan McElfresh – Nicholasville, KY – East Jessamine High School and the Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University – Attending U.S. Naval Academy
- Benjamin Taylor – Lexington, KY – Henry Clay High School – Attending U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Lucy Nash – Lexington, KY – Lexington Catholic High School – Attending U.S. Air Force Academy
- Benjamin Hunter – Lexington, KY – Henry Clay High School – Attending U.S. Military Academy
- Brock Beardsley – Richmond, KY – Lexington Catholic High School – Attending U.S. Military Academy
- Joshua Day – Nicholasville, KY – Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University – Attending U.S. Military Academy
- Janna Whaley – Lexington, KY – Henry Clay High School – Attending U.S. Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship Program