Send-off ceremony celebrates 7 attending military service academies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A send-off ceremony for nominees attending military service academies was held at Forcht Bank in Lexington Monday.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr hosted the annual sendoff for the seven students who were nominated.

The students, from central Kentucky, will attend U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship program.

The keynote address of the ceremony was given by President and CEO of RJ Corman Railroad Group, Ed Quinn.

Quinn is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The seven students include: