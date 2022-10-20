Senators discuss rising gas, energy prices

Sen. Brandon Smith (R-Hazard) and members of the Senate leaders held a press conference Thursday to talk about the high and increasing gas and energy prices.

OPEC, which recently voted to cut oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November will cause gas prices to go up.

“And now at the pump when you go through and see a bag on those pumps, it’s not because it’s torn up, it’s because there’s no fuel in that pump because the federal government under the Biden administration’s reckless policy has destroyed the energy market and now as it trickles back down to Kentucky which I cannot change what the Biden administration can do but we can change what happens at the state policy,” said Smith.

According to AAA, gas prices for Kentucky are at $3.45 but in Lexington, they’re close to $3.40.