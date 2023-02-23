Senate votes to create legislative oversight of relief funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate has voted to create a layer of legislative oversight for relief funds, like the ones created by Gov. Andy Beshear to help people recover from tornadoes and flooding.

The bill cleared the Senate Wednesday; it goes to the House next.

The Democratic governor insists there’s been full transparency of the funds, but the measure started advancing in the Republican-led Legislature following reports that some checks supported by the tornado relief fund went to people unaffected by the tragedy.

Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield says it’s appropriate to get answers to those questions. He’s the bill’s lead sponsor.