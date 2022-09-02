Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Democrat Charles Booker has announced that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

Booker said in a news release Thursday that former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed him as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

Beshear said in the release that Booker has proven to be the type of leader who will fight by Kentuckians’ side during challenges.

Booker, who is a former state representative, says he appreciates the support of Beshear and the former leaders.