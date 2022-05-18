Sen. Donald Douglas defeats Andrew Cooperrider in Kentucky’s 22nd Senate district race

Douglas won a special election to fill the open seat after Senator Tom Buford died unexpectedly last year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senator Donald Douglas has defeated Andrew Cooperrider in Kentucky’s 22nd Senate district race, according to unofficial results.

Douglas took 56% of the vote, compared to Cooperrider’s 44%.

Republican Dr. Donald Douglas won a special election to fill the open seat after Senator Tom Buford died unexpectedly last year. Douglas is the medical director and lead physician at Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center in Lexington. Cooperrider is the owner of Brewed Coffee in lexington.

Cooperrider refused to close his coffee shop during the pandemic shutdowns and legally challenged Gov. Andy Beshear over COVID-19 restrictions. Cooperrider said he was running to keep government from getting bigger.

The 22nd district covers Jessamine, Garrard and parts of Fayette County.