Semi-truck runs off road, causing large fire on I-75 near exit 83

A large fire burns in the tree line off I-75 near exit 83 | Courtesy: Jordan Coffey

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A semi-truck that ran off the road on I-75 Thursday morning has caused a large fire within the tree line.

Few details are available, however, the Berea Fire Department is on the scene.

The crash happened on I-75 near exit 83 heading northbound.

The fire department expects delays for the next two to three hours, according to Public Information Officer Brent Billings.

