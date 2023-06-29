Semi-truck runs off road, causing large fire on I-75 near exit 83
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A semi-truck that ran off the road on I-75 Thursday morning has caused a large fire within the tree line.
Few details are available, however, the Berea Fire Department is on the scene.
The crash happened on I-75 near exit 83 heading northbound.
The fire department expects delays for the next two to three hours, according to Public Information Officer Brent Billings.
