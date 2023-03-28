SEE LIST: Bills signed into law, vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several bills passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate have already been signed into law or vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

For a running list of the bills signed or vetoed and details on each, see below:

Thursday, March 16

Signed

SB 72: An act relating to motor vehicle titles

HB 150: An act relating to rights in public schools

HB 217: An act relating to titling of motor vehicles

HB 392: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities

HB 594: An act relating to the regulation of game machines

HJR 39: A joint resolution directing executive branch agencies to undertake efforts to address the benefits cliff in Kentucky

Friday, March 17

Signed

SB 12: An act relating to physician wellness programs

SB 28: An act relating to small farm wineries and declaring an emergency

SB 46: An act relating to the reorganization of the Office of State Veterinarian

SB 60: An act relating to the operation of a motorcycle

SB 144: An act relating to the Kentucky battlefield preservation fund

SJR 79: A joint resolution establishing the Nuclear Energy Development Working Group

HB 130: An act relating to soil and water conservation

HB 120: An act relating to the Kentucky Insurance Guaranty Association Act

HB 232: An act relating to insurance adjusters

HB 313: An act relating to economic development

HB 444: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

Monday, March 20

Signed

HB 75: An act relating to hospital rate improvement programs and declaring an emergency

HB 165: An act relating to employee child-care assistance

HB 170: An act relating to coverage for medical services

HB 238: An act relating to anatomical gift discrimination

HB 241: An act relating to compulsory attendance

HB 287: An act relating to charitable gaming

HB 387: An act relating to reorganization

HB 433: An act relating to financial institutions

HB 442: An act relating to authorizing the payment of certain claims against the state which have been duly audited and approved according to law and have not been paid because of the lapsing or insufficiency of former appropriations against which the claims were chargeable or the lack of an appropriate procurement document in place, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

HB 534: An act relating to required publications

HB 587: An act relating to internal audit functions at public pension funds

SB 112: An act relating to confidentiality of tax information

SB 119: An act relating to sex offenses

SB 120: An act relating to residential communities

SB 153: An act relating to state government

SB 213: An act relating to biosolids

Tuesday, March 21

Signed

SB 70: An act relating to a pilot program for performance-based professional development

SB 169: An act relating to public-private partnerships

HB 160: An act relating to water pollution control

HB 164: An act relating to jail standards

HB 188: An act relating to public contracts

HB 222: An act relating to legal actions concerning the exercise of a person’s constitutional rights

HB 237: An act relating to alcoholic beverages

HJR 7: A joint resolution designating honorary names for various roads and bridges

Wednesday, March 22

Signed

SB 57: An act relating to the Cosmetology Licensure Compact

SB 54: An act relating to Kentucky educational excellence scholarships

HB 200: An act relating to the healthcare workforce, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

HB 320: An act relating to commercial driver’s licenses

HB 32: An act relating to classified school staff and declaring an emergency

HB 76: An act relating to dates of recognition

HB 226: An act relating to organization

HB 334: An act relating to intermediate care facilities for individuals with an intellectual disability

HB 391: An act relating to long-term care

HB 393: An act relating to governmental transactions

HB 502: An act relating to health care services agencies

SB 20: An act relating to banning social media applications from state government technology and declaring an emergency

SB 25: An act relating to postsecondary readiness indicators and declaring an emergency

SB 42: An act relating to the state employee health plan

SB 43: An act relating to essential caregivers and declaring an emergency

SB 49: An act relating to teacher certification and declaring an emergency

SB 58: An act relating to professions assessing hearing and speech

SB 71: An act relating to organ donation

SB 110: An relating to health care

SB 135: An act relating to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services

SB 156: An act relating to statewide reading research center

SB 203: An act relating to privacy

SJR 54: A joint resolution directing the Department for Medicaid Services to study and examine Medicaid reimbursements

SJR 98: A joint resolution relating to state administrative bodies

Thursday, March 23

Signed

HB 172: An act relating to barbering

HB 302: An act relating to elections

HB 303: An act relating to economic development

HB 506: An act relating to post-retirement options for state and local employees

HB 538: An act relating to discipline of students

SB 94: An act relating to prescriptive authority

SB 101: An act relating to peace officer contracts

SB 192: An act relating to investor-owned electric utilities

HB 62: An act relating to real estate brokerage

HB 146: An act relating to unemployment insurance

HB 180: An act relating to coverage for biomarker testing

HB 544: An act relating to the regulation of hemp-derived products

SB 30: An act relating to the termination of automatic renewal offers and continuous service offers

SB 281: An act relating to alternative fuels

SJB 58: A joint resolution designating the Brigadier General Charles Young Memorial Historical Corridor

HJR 76: A joint resolution authorizing the release of capital construction funds to the Department of Parks for improvements to Kentucky State Parks

Friday, March 24

Filed without governor’s signature

SB 4: An act relating to the retirement of fossil fuel-fired electric generating units and declaring an emergency

Signed

HB 148: An act relating to the assignment of substance abuse or mental health treatment benefits

HB 167: An act relating to veterinarian licensing and making an appropriation therefor

HB 176: An act relating to health care workplace safety

HB 191: An act relating to vacancies in office

HB 236: An act relating to the fiduciary duties owed to the state-administered retirement systems

HB 248: An act relating to recovery housing

HB 249: An act relating to aggravating circumstances

HB 360: An act relating to fiscal matters and declaring an emergency

HB 369: An act relating to expungement

HB 380: An act relating to the certification of peace officers

HB 394: An act relating to professional employer organizations

HB 429: An act relating to lending limits

HB 540: An act relating to school safety

HB 547: An act relating to First Amendment rights in public schools

HB 586: An act relating to workforce development

HJR 37: A joint resolution directing the Energy and Environment Cabinet to adopt revisions to the state air quality implementation plan to remove the reformulated gas requirement for Jefferson County and applicable parts of Oldham and Bullitt Counties

SB 3: An act relating to the educators’ liability insurance and making an appropriation therefor

SB 89: An act relating to the reemployment of retired urban-county government police officers and declaring an emergency

SB 99: An act relating to disaster relief funding and declaring an emergency

SB 145: An act relating to interscholastic athletics

Vetoed

HB 4: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities and making an appropriation therefor

HB 329: An act relating to government contract review and declaring an emergency

HB 395: An act relating to project oversight of governmental information technology resources

HB 519: An act relating to tourist and convention commissions in counties containing a city of the first class or a consolidated local government and declaring an emergency

HB 568: An act relating to the public defender system

HJR 69: A joint resolution directing the Governor or his designee to certify to the Environmental Protection Agency that the Kentucky Board of Radon Safety has legal and administrative authority to enter into a grant with the EPA, including specifically the receipt and administration of EPA State Indoor Radon Grant funding

SB 37: An act relating to pharmacists

SB 65: An act relating to deficient administrative regulations and declaring an emergency

SB 107: An act relating to the state management of education and declaring an emergency

SB 122: An act relating to the Finance and Administration Cabinet and declaring an emergency

SB 126: An act relating to venue and declaring an emergency

SB 150: An act relating to children

SB 226: An act relating to environmental permitting

SB 241: An act relating to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

Monday, March 27

Filed without governor’s signature

HB 13: An act relating to commercial driver’s licenses

HB 264: An act relating to regulatory relief

SB 5: An act relating to education and declaring an emergency

SB 48: An act relating to state government operations

SB 75: An act relating to motor vehicle parking authorities

SB 165: An act relating to consumer loan companies

Signed

HB 3: An act relating to juvenile justice and making an appropriation therefor

HB 78: An act relating to sex crimes

HB 262: An act relating to driving under the influence and declaring an emergency

HCR 5: A concurrent resolution expressing support for the Jones Act and commemorating its centennial anniversary

HCR: 59: A concurrent resolution recognizing the Kentucky College of Art and Design

SB 9: An act relating to hazing

SB 80: An act relating to public safety

SB 162: An act relating to public safety, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

SB 190: An act relating to actions of government officials

SB 229: An act relating to child abuse

Vetoed

SB 7: An act relating to the administration of payroll systems and declaring an emergency

Tuesday, March 28

Became law without governor’s signature

HB 153: An act relating to prohibiting the enforcement of a federal ban or regulation of firearms and declaring an emergency

Signed

HB 157: An act relating to urban search and rescue and making an appropriation therefor

HB 448: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

This story was originally published on 3/16/23. Bills will be signed into law or vetoed after the publishing time of this story. This story will be updated periodically to include newly signed or vetoed bills.