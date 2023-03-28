SEE LIST: Bills signed into law, vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several bills passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate have already been signed into law or vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear.
For a running list of the bills signed or vetoed and details on each, see below:
Thursday, March 16
Signed
SB 72: An act relating to motor vehicle titles
HB 150: An act relating to rights in public schools
HB 217: An act relating to titling of motor vehicles
HB 392: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities
HB 594: An act relating to the regulation of game machines
HJR 39: A joint resolution directing executive branch agencies to undertake efforts to address the benefits cliff in Kentucky
Friday, March 17
Signed
SB 12: An act relating to physician wellness programs
SB 28: An act relating to small farm wineries and declaring an emergency
SB 46: An act relating to the reorganization of the Office of State Veterinarian
SB 60: An act relating to the operation of a motorcycle
SB 144: An act relating to the Kentucky battlefield preservation fund
SJR 79: A joint resolution establishing the Nuclear Energy Development Working Group
HB 130: An act relating to soil and water conservation
HB 120: An act relating to the Kentucky Insurance Guaranty Association Act
HB 232: An act relating to insurance adjusters
HB 313: An act relating to economic development
HB 444: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
Monday, March 20
Signed
HB 75: An act relating to hospital rate improvement programs and declaring an emergency
HB 165: An act relating to employee child-care assistance
HB 170: An act relating to coverage for medical services
HB 238: An act relating to anatomical gift discrimination
HB 241: An act relating to compulsory attendance
HB 287: An act relating to charitable gaming
HB 387: An act relating to reorganization
HB 433: An act relating to financial institutions
HB 442: An act relating to authorizing the payment of certain claims against the state which have been duly audited and approved according to law and have not been paid because of the lapsing or insufficiency of former appropriations against which the claims were chargeable or the lack of an appropriate procurement document in place, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
HB 534: An act relating to required publications
HB 587: An act relating to internal audit functions at public pension funds
SB 112: An act relating to confidentiality of tax information
SB 119: An act relating to sex offenses
SB 120: An act relating to residential communities
SB 153: An act relating to state government
SB 213: An act relating to biosolids
Tuesday, March 21
Signed
SB 70: An act relating to a pilot program for performance-based professional development
SB 169: An act relating to public-private partnerships
HB 160: An act relating to water pollution control
HB 164: An act relating to jail standards
HB 188: An act relating to public contracts
HB 222: An act relating to legal actions concerning the exercise of a person’s constitutional rights
HB 237: An act relating to alcoholic beverages
HJR 7: A joint resolution designating honorary names for various roads and bridges
Wednesday, March 22
Signed
SB 57: An act relating to the Cosmetology Licensure Compact
SB 54: An act relating to Kentucky educational excellence scholarships
HB 200: An act relating to the healthcare workforce, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
HB 320: An act relating to commercial driver’s licenses
HB 32: An act relating to classified school staff and declaring an emergency
HB 76: An act relating to dates of recognition
HB 226: An act relating to organization
HB 334: An act relating to intermediate care facilities for individuals with an intellectual disability
HB 391: An act relating to long-term care
HB 393: An act relating to governmental transactions
HB 502: An act relating to health care services agencies
SB 20: An act relating to banning social media applications from state government technology and declaring an emergency
SB 25: An act relating to postsecondary readiness indicators and declaring an emergency
SB 42: An act relating to the state employee health plan
SB 43: An act relating to essential caregivers and declaring an emergency
SB 49: An act relating to teacher certification and declaring an emergency
SB 58: An act relating to professions assessing hearing and speech
SB 71: An act relating to organ donation
SB 110: An relating to health care
SB 135: An act relating to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services
SB 156: An act relating to statewide reading research center
SB 203: An act relating to privacy
SJR 54: A joint resolution directing the Department for Medicaid Services to study and examine Medicaid reimbursements
SJR 98: A joint resolution relating to state administrative bodies
Thursday, March 23
Signed
HB 172: An act relating to barbering
HB 302: An act relating to elections
HB 303: An act relating to economic development
HB 506: An act relating to post-retirement options for state and local employees
HB 538: An act relating to discipline of students
SB 94: An act relating to prescriptive authority
SB 101: An act relating to peace officer contracts
SB 192: An act relating to investor-owned electric utilities
HB 62: An act relating to real estate brokerage
HB 146: An act relating to unemployment insurance
HB 180: An act relating to coverage for biomarker testing
HB 544: An act relating to the regulation of hemp-derived products
SB 30: An act relating to the termination of automatic renewal offers and continuous service offers
SB 281: An act relating to alternative fuels
SJB 58: A joint resolution designating the Brigadier General Charles Young Memorial Historical Corridor
HJR 76: A joint resolution authorizing the release of capital construction funds to the Department of Parks for improvements to Kentucky State Parks
Friday, March 24
Filed without governor’s signature
SB 4: An act relating to the retirement of fossil fuel-fired electric generating units and declaring an emergency
Signed
HB 148: An act relating to the assignment of substance abuse or mental health treatment benefits
HB 167: An act relating to veterinarian licensing and making an appropriation therefor
HB 176: An act relating to health care workplace safety
HB 191: An act relating to vacancies in office
HB 236: An act relating to the fiduciary duties owed to the state-administered retirement systems
HB 248: An act relating to recovery housing
HB 249: An act relating to aggravating circumstances
HB 360: An act relating to fiscal matters and declaring an emergency
HB 369: An act relating to expungement
HB 380: An act relating to the certification of peace officers
HB 394: An act relating to professional employer organizations
HB 429: An act relating to lending limits
HB 540: An act relating to school safety
HB 547: An act relating to First Amendment rights in public schools
HB 586: An act relating to workforce development
HJR 37: A joint resolution directing the Energy and Environment Cabinet to adopt revisions to the state air quality implementation plan to remove the reformulated gas requirement for Jefferson County and applicable parts of Oldham and Bullitt Counties
SB 3: An act relating to the educators’ liability insurance and making an appropriation therefor
SB 89: An act relating to the reemployment of retired urban-county government police officers and declaring an emergency
SB 99: An act relating to disaster relief funding and declaring an emergency
SB 145: An act relating to interscholastic athletics
Vetoed
HB 4: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities and making an appropriation therefor
HB 329: An act relating to government contract review and declaring an emergency
HB 395: An act relating to project oversight of governmental information technology resources
HB 519: An act relating to tourist and convention commissions in counties containing a city of the first class or a consolidated local government and declaring an emergency
HB 568: An act relating to the public defender system
HJR 69: A joint resolution directing the Governor or his designee to certify to the Environmental Protection Agency that the Kentucky Board of Radon Safety has legal and administrative authority to enter into a grant with the EPA, including specifically the receipt and administration of EPA State Indoor Radon Grant funding
SB 37: An act relating to pharmacists
SB 65: An act relating to deficient administrative regulations and declaring an emergency
SB 107: An act relating to the state management of education and declaring an emergency
SB 122: An act relating to the Finance and Administration Cabinet and declaring an emergency
SB 126: An act relating to venue and declaring an emergency
SB 150: An act relating to children
SB 226: An act relating to environmental permitting
SB 241: An act relating to the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
Monday, March 27
Filed without governor’s signature
HB 13: An act relating to commercial driver’s licenses
HB 264: An act relating to regulatory relief
SB 5: An act relating to education and declaring an emergency
SB 48: An act relating to state government operations
SB 75: An act relating to motor vehicle parking authorities
SB 165: An act relating to consumer loan companies
Signed
HB 3: An act relating to juvenile justice and making an appropriation therefor
HB 78: An act relating to sex crimes
HB 262: An act relating to driving under the influence and declaring an emergency
HCR 5: A concurrent resolution expressing support for the Jones Act and commemorating its centennial anniversary
HCR: 59: A concurrent resolution recognizing the Kentucky College of Art and Design
SB 9: An act relating to hazing
SB 80: An act relating to public safety
SB 162: An act relating to public safety, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
SB 190: An act relating to actions of government officials
SB 229: An act relating to child abuse
Vetoed
SB 7: An act relating to the administration of payroll systems and declaring an emergency
Tuesday, March 28
Became law without governor’s signature
HB 153: An act relating to prohibiting the enforcement of a federal ban or regulation of firearms and declaring an emergency
Signed
HB 157: An act relating to urban search and rescue and making an appropriation therefor
HB 448: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
This story was originally published on 3/16/23. Bills will be signed into law or vetoed after the publishing time of this story. This story will be updated periodically to include newly signed or vetoed bills.