Secretary of State, VA partner for easier voter registration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Secretary of State Michael Adams on Tuesday announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide voter registration information and assistance to Kentucky veterans and eligible dependents at VA facilities across the state.

Previously, people could not register to vote at Veterans Affairs facilities.

Adams says the move was made so it would be easier for veterans to be able to cast their ballots.

Under the partnership, select VA facilities in Kentucky will be designated as Voter Registration Agencies under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.

To learn more about voter registration in Kentucky, visit govote.ky.gov.