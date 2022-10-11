Secretary of State talks upcoming election in Kentucky

Sec. of State Michael Adams talks registering to vote, absentee ballots and early voting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deadline to register to vote in November officially closing up on Tuesday at 4 p.m., whether you registered online, by mail or in person.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke on various topics, including the deadline to register, early voting, absentee ballots and the process to vote on November 8th.

But what happens if you missed the deadline to register?

“If you aren’t registered to vote today, then you don’t get to vote in the next election. You have to wait,” says Sec. Adams.

Now that doesn’t mean you can’t register, it just means that in the upcoming election in November, you have to pass and wait until the next election.

Adams says for those who registered, early voting starts November 3rd.

“The notion of just showing up on one day between six and six on a weekday. It’s just not realistic, so we’ve provided more access to Kentuckians, we now have three days of early voting, including a Saturday,” adds Adams.

He hopes the addition of Saturday will help the working families, and if not, you can still apply for an absentee ballot.

“The portal to apply for an absentee ballot opened on September 24. That portal will remain open until the 25th of October at midnight, local time. The sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll get that ballot and you’ll have more time to study it before you vote,” said Adams.

The Secretary of State also spoke on what this election in November will look like.

“Most of the counties are doing consolidated precincts, they have fewer locations, but they’re better locations, their locations that have designed more for access for better parking, for ADA compliance, and so forth,” he adds.

And for those who may think that the election is in any way swayed.

“It’s just not possible to steal an election in Kentucky. We’ve been very transparent. Everything we do is bipartisan, all the way from the top of our government here all the way down to the local level,” said Adams.

The Secretary of State is optimistic about voter turnout in the Bluegrass.

“We certainly hope for a good turnout. We certainly encourage that. But ultimately that’ll be decided by the campaigns and how they push their own voters,” he says.

