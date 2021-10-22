Secretary of State Adams to testify before Congress

Senate Committee Invites Secretary of State to Assess Election Threats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, which handles federal election legislation. The scheduled hearing is titled “Emerging Threats in Election Administration.”

“Kentucky’s elections are now more secure and accessible than ever before, but other threats remain,” said Adams. “I’m grateful for another opportunity to advise Congress how they might help, and how they should not hurt, our improved election process in Kentucky.”

Adams will appear virtually from the State Capitol. Live viewing can be found at rules.senate.gov.

This is the third time a congressional committee has invited Adams to appear and share his views on election matters.